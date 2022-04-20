Farfetch targets beauty market with new gender-neutral proposition

Luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch has launched a beauty destination for consumers in the UK, Europe and the US, following the acquisition of luxury beauty retailer Violet Grey earlier this year.

Described as “beauty beyond boundaries,” Farfetch Beauty will offer more than 100 gender-neutral brands, ranging from leading global names such as Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury, Gucci, Tom Ford and La Mer to indie brands like African Botanics, Westman Atelier, Alpha-H, Votary and Allies of Skin.

Image: Farfetch Beauty

The beauty offering spans skincare, make-up, hair, fragrance, bath and body, and wellbeing, with the aim of serving customers across “all ages, races, cultures and genders,” explains Farfetch, in its mission to create a one-stop destination for the next generation of luxury fashion and beauty shoppers.

The ‘Only on Farfetch’ ethos will see the e-commerce platform showcasing an immersive crossover between fashion and beauty, selling a curated selection of beauty products, alongside content and community voices through its newly formed Beauty Global Collection featuring brand founders, industry experts, creatives and visionaries to offer a new approach to beauty.

The Collective consists of experts in their field including founder of Violet Grey Cassandra Grey, make-up artists Erin Parsons and Isamaya Ffrench, hairstylist and i-D’s senior beauty editor at large Jawara, Dazed China’s style director Mia Kong, dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong, actor Nico Hiraga, and drag artist Violet Chachki, who will share their exclusive edits.

Image: Farfetch Beauty

Farfetch looking to “shake up” online beauty retail

Farfetch states its entry into beauty will also be driven by community and its innovative capabilities. With the e-commerce platform inviting customers to join the Beauty Global Community Platform, where they can create their own edits, test and review new products, as well as meet like-minded beauty lovers to share tips, inspiration and recommendations.

The approach, Farfetch adds will allow its engaged luxury customer base to “feel informed, empowered and connected to multiple beauty experts and peers through authentic multi-way conversations and interactions as well as earning benefits”.

Image: Farfetch Beauty

Farfetch is also introducing digital activations with Roblox to The Sims 4, allowing content creators to create their own beauty avatars, and the website will include virtual try-on sessions for makeup.

Holli Rogers, chief brand officer at Farfetch, said in a statement: “Beauty is such an important way for people to be able to express themselves and their individuality – it’s transformative. We took this as an opportunity to shake up the online beauty retail experience by bridging fashion and beauty to appeal to our existing audience of fashion lovers.

“We knew we had to offer beauty in an ‘Only On Farfetch’ way – combining our knowhow in bringing together a diverse community of expert voices that resonate with the modern beauty customer and their needs. Our launch campaign Your Choice. Your Beauty. Your Farfetch, celebrates the emotions attached to choice and self-expression along with the feelings it evokes knowing that beauty is subjective.”

Image: Farfetch Beauty

Image: Farfetch Beauty

Image: Farfetch Beauty