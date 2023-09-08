Farm Rio transforms Liberty's atrium into a colourful jungle

One could be forgiven for mistaking Liberty for a jungle. The iconic London department store has partnered with Farm Rio, Brazil's beloved fashion and lifestyle brand, transforming the building’s atrium with an immersive display of a 12-meter tree. The tree, as well the beautifully merchandised windows, symbolise Brazil's biodiversity and the brand’s commitment to tree planting.

Designed in collaboration with renowned Brazilian artist Gringo Cardia, Farm Rio’s Liberty takeover can be seen throughout London Fashion Week and the month of September. Their combined vision encapsulates the fun surrealism of the brand’s essence; a universe of heritage prints and vibrant design.

In a statement the brand said it is gearing up for the launch of its first UK standalone store in Q4.

“Liberty is one of our most valuable retail partnerships and one we hope to continue to nurture and build upon over the years to come. This is our first stop in London, a city we love, and feel is the perfect fit for Farm Rio ahead of an exciting upcoming 6 months for the brand. We feel the Liberty customer is very much aligned with Farm Rio who are looking for uniquely crafted pieces that evoke joy and optimism – we’re excited to take our partnership to the next level.” says Co-Founder and Creative Director Kátia Barros.

‘We are thrilled to invite Farm Rio, one of our favourite brand partners, to take over our store in September to celebrate our partnership. Beautifully crafted, full of optimism and fun, the FARM Rio brand is perfectly aligned with our point of view and will speak directly to our creative community blending fashion and craftsmanship through a colourful celebration in our iconic atrium. We think shopping should feel like escapism and when two creative brands collide, magic happens!’ says Sarah Coonan, Managing Director of Retail at Liberty.