Fashion and beauty brands celebrate 80 years of Tweety

Tweety Pie, one of Looney Tunes most beloved characters, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with several fashion and beauty collaborations, including with MCM, Loungefly and Ugly Dukling Beauty.

Each of the collaborations, organised by WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, pays homage to the adorable yellow canary to showcase Tweety’s “endearing personality” ahead of the animated character’s birthday on November 21.

Pam Lifford, president of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, said in a statement: “For eighty years, Tweety has marched to the beat of his own drum, inherently representing what it means to be unapologetically yourself. His endearing personality has made him a pop culture favourite and he’s known for making appearances in the most unexpected ways.

“As a key member of the Looney Tunes franchise, we definitely wanted to celebrate Tweety’s 80th in a big way and are excited for the year-long celebration ahead. Keep your eyes out for him to pop up anywhere, from fashion to collectibles and more.”

Image: MCM

One of the highlighted collaborations is with luxury leather label MCM, which has launched a 30-piece capsule collection featuring Tweety on totes, crossbody bags, and backpacks, as well as jacquard mohair sweaters, organic cotton hoodies, T-shirts and a bucket hat.

The Looney Tunes x MCM collection is available online, in MCM stores and global pop-ups. The brand has also decorated its stores with Tweety imagery and added augmented reality effects to offer an immersive experience with sharable social moments for fans.

Image: MCM

Fan-focused accessory company Loungefly is also celebrating the yellow canary with two all-new, Tweety-inspired products, including a plush backpack with Tweety’s big, blue eyes and wings, as well as a wallet, crafted from vegan leather, featuring the bird with Sylvester.

Image: Loungefly

While Ugly Dukling Beauty has created a limited-edition box collection of luxury 3D magnetic eyelashes allowing fans to recreate Tweety’s adorable yet mischievous eyes. The curated collection features four classic statement lashes, presented in a Tweety-themed keepsake packaging.

Image: Ugly Dukling Beauty