Fashion East announces spring/summer 2022 line-up at LFW

Talent incubator Fashion East is supporting five designers for spring/summer 2022 at the upcoming London Fashion Week and has announced an all-new multimedia partnership with luxury retailer Browns.

Fashion East

Much-talked-about Chinese-American designer Chet Lo, who creates futuristic, alien-esque designs, will join the Fashion East line-up for the first time. Lo will showcase his bold, colourful and daring designs at the live showcase alongside Maximilian, who celebrates Black history and identity in his work, and Jawara Alleyne, whose work is rooted in his background growing up between Jamaica, The Cayman Islands and London.

Alongside the physical showcase, London-based accessories brand HRH and South Korean designer Goomheo will release their spring/summer 2022 collections digitally.

Each designer is supported by Fashion East with financial bursaries, business consultation and year-round mentoring from industry experts.

Fashion East partners with Browns on in-store installations and product curations

Fashion East has also announced a new multimedia partnership with retailer Browns to celebrate two decades of discovering, nurturing and supporting emerging design talent with store installations, product curations and a multi-faceted editorial.

Highlights will include set designer Tony Hornecker creating a colourful installation at both Browns Brook Street and Browns East, while Patrick Waugh has created collages made using the Fashion East image archives, to celebrate the influence of Fashion East on London’s creative landscape, and the incubator’s past, present and future alumni.

In addition, the Browns’ entrance and focus areas will feature Fashion East’s founder Lulu Kennedy curating and presenting her edit of Browns’ autumn/winter 2021 collections.

Fashion East has launched the careers of more than 140 designers and brands, including Art School, Ashley Williams, Bobby Abley, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Craig Green, Holly Fulton, James Long, Kit Neale, Matty Bovan, Richard Nicoll, Simone Rocha, and Nensi Dojaka, the latest winner of the LVMH Prize.

The Fashion East showcase at London Fashion Week will take place on September 20.