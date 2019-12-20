Fashion East to stage co-ed show at LFW

London-based talent incubator Fashion East is combining its womenswear and menswear shows into one for the first time with its autumn/winter 2020 showcase.

The new-look showcase will take place during London Fashion Week in February, and will feature three returning talents alongside two newcomers to the line-up of designers.

London-based footwear designer Ancuta Sarca, who debut her upcycled trainer/kitten heel hybrid shoes will be returning, as will experimental menswear and womenswear designer Gareth Wrighton, and menswear designer and choreographer Saul Nash.

They will be joined by South Korean designer Goom Heo, who won the L’Oreal Professionnel Creative Award for her MA collection at Central Saint Martins, and Albanian womenswear designer Nensi Dojaka, who graduated from Central Saint Martins in February.

Fashion East’s founder and director, Lulu Kennedy, said on Instagram: “At Fashion East, we’ve never been concerned with standard gender rules on the catwalk, so it is natural for us and the progressive designers we support to make this format switch up at the start of our 20th year.”