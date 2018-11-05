Fashion education: How to find the perfect school

Fashion schools in London:

Suitable for: very creative and artistic candidates with outstanding talent.

Special feature: The top spot among fashion schools worldwide. Anyone who graduates as a designer here has a bright future ahead of them. Business courses do not fare as well here. Collaboration with LVMH and a joint sustainability program.

Alumni: Alexander McQueen, Phoebe Philo, Stella McCartney, John Galliano, Mary Katrantzou, Ricardo Tisci, Hussein Chalayan and many more.

Cost: 10.600 euros per year for EU students

Suitable for: many different subjects, 70 in total. After BA, a one-year master's program is possible.

Special features: joint sustainability programme with Kering.

Alumni: Jimmy Choo, Rupert Sanderson, Sophia Webster, Michael Michalsky, Dawid Tomaszewski

Cost: 7.250 pounds per semester (about 8.000 euros per semester)

Fashion schools in New York:

Suitable for: students interested in commercial design and fashion enthusiasts who also think of the strategy side of their craft.

Special features: The school is especially well known for its technical orientation.

Alumni: Tom Ford, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Jason Wu

Cost: 48.600 USD (around 42.000 euros) per year

Suitable for: Creatives with a practical approach who are looking for studies that are close to what the actual job will be like. Internships are part of the curriculum.

Special features: strong business associations

Alumni: Carolina Herrera, Calvin Klein and Michael Kors

Cost: 10.096 USD (around 8.700 euros) per semester

Fashion schools in Italy:

Locations: Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Mumbai, Miami

Suitable for: fashion lovers looking for an international environment and exchange.

Alumni: Franco Moschino and Domenico Dolce

Cost: between 16.000 and 25.000 euros for a BA or MA.

Location: Florence

Suitable for: candidates wanting to specialise in ‚Made in Italy‘. The proximity to leatherworking and Italian finishing companies is taken into account for courses and internships.

Special feature: strong industry associations, for example with Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo and Vogue Italia.

Alumni: Luke and Lucie Meier (Jil Sander), Torsten Hochstetter (Puma)

Cost: 15.000 euros for a four-year bachelor’s degree, 26.000 euros for a nine-months master’s degree.

Fashion schools in Paris:

Suitable for: patient and detail-oriented candidates with artisanal skills. Only very few candidates are selected each year.

Specialisation: Couture. A prior degree in design is a prerequisite.

Alumni: Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Karl Lagerfeld and André Courrèges

Cost: 13.050 to 14.400 euros

Suitable for: Crafty candidates who want to learn the fashion business from scratch. The oldest fashion school in the world. International exchanges are also possible.

Locations: Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Rennes, Roubaix, Tokyo, Dubai, Beirut, Moskau, Tunis, Istanbul, Kyoto, Beijing, Seoul, Oslo, Jakarta, Damas, Kuala Lumpur, Sousse, Guangzhou.

Specialisation: model making (dressmaking, tailoring and stylism (design); fashion business.

Alumni: Thierry Mugler and Damir Doma

Fashion schools elsewhere:

Location: Antwerp

Suitable for: very creative and artistic candidates with outstanding talent.

Special feature: Only about 100 candidates are taken each year; knowing Dutch is a prerequisite for many courses.

Alumni: Ann Demeulemeester, Dries van Noten, Martin Margiela, Kris Van Assche, Walter Van Beirendonck

Cost: 245 euros per year for EU students

Location: Tokyo

Suitable for: Japanese-speaking candidates who want to venture into this culture.

Special feature: 95 percent of students find a job after graduation

Alumni: Yohji Yamamoto, Kenzo Takada, Tsumori Chisato, Jun Takahashi (Undercover), Junya Watanabe.