Fashion Impact Fund launches #FashionGives campaign

The Fashion Impact Fund, which supports female founders advancing sustainable fashion through education, media, and workforce development programmes, is launching the #FashionGives campaign to raise vital funds.

The inaugural #FashionGives will be part of the global GivingTuesday movement, taking place on November 29, and features 18 partners from 10 countries, who will donate a percentage of sales proceeds on the day to the charitable organisation. Brands involved include Arte Facta, Emm Kuo, Gifting Brands, Hexed, Komodo, Lunar, Marita Moreno, Maqu, Moi Namaste, Omina Otsieno, One Less, Patricia Govea, Prota Fiori, Releve Fashion, Snide London, The Canvas, The Narativ, and Thomas Royall.

With only 1.9 percent of charitable giving in the US going to women's and girl's organisations, according to the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, #FashionGives is hoping to raise funds to empower female founders that are transforming fashion as a force for good.

Kerry Bannigan, executive director at Fashion Impact Fund, said in a statement: “I am grateful for #FashionGives partners who are committed to our mission to accelerate women's economic empowerment and leadership as female founders in fashion are trailblazing initiatives that are addressing the critical issues of our time.

“Thank you to GivingTuesday for highlighting #FashionGives as a key campaign and understanding that fashion plays a critical role in achieving a sustainable future."

Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s chief executive and co-founder, added: “GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year.

“With country and community leaders, millions of organisations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”