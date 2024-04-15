Fashion meets furniture: Milan's Design Week extravaganza

Milan Design Week may have the spotlight directed at all things furniture, interiors, lighting and design, but fashion brands have increasingly joined the fray, showcasing their collaborative collections alongside other design icons.

Demonstrating this trend is the Milano Moda Design calendar curated by the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, showcasing luxury fashion houses' foray into the Fuorisalone with bespoke initiatives, events and collaborations.

Selecting prestigious venues rarely accessible to the public, brands like Armani/Casa and Versace Home offer glimpses into historically significant palaces hosting their latest collections, reports Italian news outlet Pambianco. Other brands presenting ranges including Loewe’s collection of lamps developed by 24 artists at Palazzo Citterio; Fratelli Rossetti exhibiting 'Invisible Visitors' at the Achille Castiglioni Foundation and Bottega Veneta unveiling 'On the rocks' at its new headquarters in Palazzo San Fedele, collaborating with furniture maker Cassina and Fondation Le Corbusier.

Other initiatives included Loro Piana Interiors paying tribute to Cini Boeri and Ralph Lauren Home opening its doors to visitors at its headquarters in the Tribunal area.

Gucci's flagship in via Montenapoleone is hosting 'Design Ancora,' a project interpreting five iconic Italian design furnishings in collaboration with renowned companies. You can also catch Issey Miyake hosting installations by the Dutch collective We Make Carpets.