Fashion Revolution publishes Manifesto during Fashion Question Time

London - Fashion Revolution is set to launch its Manifesto today demanding a "radical revolutionary change" for the fashion industry, which will halt the end of clothing production that exploits people or causing harm to the planet.

The initiative will be holding Fashion Question Time at the Houses of Parliament, which aims to examine if the fashion industry has become a better place for women to work, five years after Rana Plaza. Hosted and chaired by Mary Creagh MP, the panel will follow the BBC Question Time format and bring together leading individuals across the government and fashion industry to discuss what steps need to be taken to bring about change in the industry.

During the event, which marks the start of Fashion Revolution Week, a global movement which aims to improve the fashion industry by promoting supply chain transparency, Fashion Revolution will reveal its Manifesto. The Manifesto shares the initiative's vision based on ten actions points for a cleaner, safer industry. The points cover dignified work, freedom of association, celebrating craftsmanship, solidarity, protecting the environment, circularity, transparency as well as accountability.

Now Fashion Revolution is calling upon the public to sign their Manifesto and show their support for a fairer, more transparent industry. "We’re delighted to be able to set out our credo, our vision of the future. We want millions of people to sign our Manifesto," said Orsola de Castro, Founder and Creative Director of Fashion Revolution in a statement.

"We want your signature to be a part of a global legacy so that every time something is unjust, or people are exploited and the environment is degraded, you can reach back to it and reiterate that you can’t stand for abuse, you signed the manifesto, you are ready for change. The more citizens that are willing to put their signature to these principles, the more we will be able to quantify the demand for a better industry."

"Revolutions come with manifestos and manifestos incite revolutions," added Carry Somers, Founder and Global Operations Director of Fashion Revolution. "We want our manifesto to motivate as many people as possible, to be riotous, something that belongs to everyone, that defies elitism, and that gives us all agency."

Read Fashion Revolution Manifesto below: