Fashion Revolution Week turns 10, extends to 10 days

From 15th to 24th April, Fashion Revolution Week will be held again worldwide to raise awareness about those who make our clothes and under what conditions. Established in 2014 after the Rana Plaza disaster, this year marks the tenth anniversary of what non-profit Fashion Revolution calls “the world’s largest fashion activism movement”. FashionUnited, a supporter of the movement since day one, will be highlighting the event and the partnership with Fashion Revolution with a series of articles showcasing the development of the movement and the industry.

What started as a one-day event - Fashion Revolution Day in 2014 - became a one-week affair just two years later in 2016 and introduced the Who Made My Clothes campaign in 2015. Commemorating the ten-year anniversary, this year the event is claiming ten days of a series of local events across 75 countries. The theme for this year is “How to be a Fashion Revolutionary”.

How to be a Fashion Revolutionary

“This year’s theme invites our global community to share a decade of learnings on what it means to be a part of the revolution, including their achievements, advice and their hopes for the future,” explains Fashion Revolution the theme in a press release.

“We will hear from the community builders, creative thinkers and organisers that have helped drive ten years of Fashion Revolution to inspire and guide the next generation of Fashion Revolutionaries, and explore fashion’s role in driving social and environmental justice. Everyone has a part to play in building a fashion industry that puts people and planet first, but getting started can seem daunting,” urges the non-profit.

It also promises that there will be “something for every global citizen”, be they students, brands, producers or “someone interested in transforming the fashion industry for the better”.

The #WhoMadeMyClothes campaign already started in 2015. Credits: Fashion Revolution

Online opportunities

Those wanting to engage online can become part of the #WeAreFashionRevolution campaign and share what it means to be a fashion revolutionary or listen to the untold stories from fashion revolutionaries around the globe. Using the campaign’s social media templates and story prompts, participants are encouraged to reflect on their journey in fashion activism, list their hopes for the future or share advice for new fashion revolutionaries.

“The story of Fashion Revolution is one of community. For the last ten years, Fashion Revolutionaries have tirelessly demanded a fashion industry that values people and planet above profit - and we want to hear all about it,” says the non-profit. “This campaign is ultimately a celebration of the community builders, creative thinkers and conversation starters who make up our global movement.”

Fashion Revolutionary-led workshops

Under the motto “there’s a fashion revolutionary in everyone; discover what kind you are”, those interested in participating in person and developing new skills can join fashion revolutionary-led workshops from communicating to community building.

“This is the perfect opportunity to connect with the local community and get inspired for future events, projects and campaigns. Some highlights include the ‘How to be a Campaigner’ virtual interactive workshop on 17th and 19th April, which shares insights from our past iconic campaigns and coaches you through designing your own. The ‘How to be a Storyteller’ workshop, taking place on 16th and 23rd April, breaks down the ingredients behind every good story, combining global case studies with creative prompts,” promises Fashion Revolution.

#Imadeyourclothes campaign image by Fashion Revolution. Credits: Organic Clothing (Asia)

Mend in Public Day

For the first time, Fashion Revolution is introducing Mend in Public Day as part of its collective action efforts. On Saturday 20th April, citizens are invited to join the campaign on the streets and repair slightly worn but still loved pieces. According to Fashion Revolution, it is not only about mending torn pockets and split seams but also about sparking conversations on how to make loved clothes last. Or, more importantly, in a throwaway fashion culture with ever faster fashion, making love for one’s clothes and slow fashion cool again.

“Mend in Public Day stands as a beacon of change in a world inundated with fashion waste. By participating, citizens will be part of a global collective action resisting the cycle of excess through repair and reuse,” explains Fashion Revolution.

Already confirmed events will take place across the UK, Hungary and in Australia, with global partners ranging from Love Not Landfill and Street Stitching to Boss and Kétfecske. The organisation stresses that all mending skills are welcome, from beginners to pros.

Clothes swaps and more

As every year, there will be additional online and offline events throughout Fashion Revolution Week, including clothing swaps, upcycling competitions, film viewings and panel discussions.

The full schedule of events by country/city can be found on the Fashion Revolution Week page, along with a Get Involved Guide and tips on how to host an event.