Fashion's pathway to becoming net positive

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has unveiled the 2023 Fashion CEO Agenda during the Global Fashion Summit: Boston Edition 2023. The report aims to aid fashion industry executives in developing strategies to create a sector with a net positive impact on society, the environment, and the global economy. It includes action areas for brands, retailers, and producers.

Given the limited time to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, fashion leaders must swiftly incorporate sustainability into their strategies. The Fashion CEO Agenda focuses on five socio-environmental sustainability priorities: Respectful and Secure Work; Environment; Better Wage Systems; Resource Stewardship; Smart Material Choices and Circular Systems.

This edition identifies these areas through stakeholder engagement and the Global Fashion Industry Target Consultation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The report suggests initiatives like improving worker access to grievance mechanisms, fair compensation, water stewardship, and addressing overproduction. It also advocates adopting industry-aligned targets for decarbonization and sustainable materials.

GFA's 2030 Fashion Sector Vision outlines desired progress within seven years across these sustainability areas, aiming for net positive impact by 2050. To realise this vision, fashion leaders must align their corporate strategies with the Fashion CEO Agenda, transitioning from ambition to action.

Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, introduced the Fashion CEO Agenda as a practical tool to guide fashion executives towards net positivity in the industry.