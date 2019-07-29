Fashion Scout announces new venue for LFW SS20

Fashion Scout, the international showcase for emerging designers, which has become a fixture of the London Fashion Week schedule, has announced that it is moving from Freemasons Hall, its home for the past eight years to Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, as part of a relaunch of its off-schedule platform.

The move will see Fashion Scout taking over the 22,000 square foot basement of Victoria House, a central London Grade II-listed neoclassical building chosen for its “unique architectural style” that combines “industrial elements and blank wall canvas” to showcase the work of its emerging designer line-up.

The three-day London Fashion Week showcase will take place from September 13-15 and will host a combination of catwalk shows and presentations, for designers from the UK and internationally, as well as a new exhibition area dedicated to emerging talent. With a full spring/summer 2020 schedule set to be announced early August.

Commenting on the move, Fashion Scout’s creative director Martyn Roberts said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to announce the rebrand of Fashion Scout and to invite you to join us at Victoria House this September. With more than 13 years’ experience in producing over 400 catwalk shows, the Fashion Scout team are renowned for their professionalism and scouting abilities, managing and producing hundreds of boundary-pushing highly acclaimed events.

“Our team work closely with designers to provide an exciting platform reaching an international audience of press, buyers and VIPs. We provide a full package of event management services, enabling designers to showcase their creativity in a professional light.”

With a heritage spanning 28 seasons, Fashion Scout is the largest independent platform to showcase emerging and established design talent during London Fashion Week, and has scouted, supported, nurtured and showcased over 840 designers, not only British talent, but international designers from Asia, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Over the course of its 13 years it has helped launch the careers of numerous designers including Iris Van Herpen, Gareth Pugh, Peter Pilotto, David Koma, Eudon Choi, Pam Hogg, Phoebe English, Angel Chen, and Xiao Li.

For spring/summer 2020, Fashion Scout will continue to run its new talent initiative ‘Merit Award’, which has been won by Roberts|Wood, Katie Ann McGuigan, Georgia Hardinge, Edda, I-Am-Chen and most recently Tolu Coker, as well as its collaborative ‘Ones to Watch’ showcase, which gives up to four new designers the opportunity to showcase their creativity to an international audience of buyers and media.

The full spring/summer 2020 schedule will be announced early August.

Images: courtesy of Fashion Scout