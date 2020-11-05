Fashion Snoops presents Digital Trend Immersion for SS22

Join the FS team as we break down what you need to know for Spring/Summer 2022 and connect the dots — from culture to product. This is your opportunity to not only learn from our team of heart-led experts but also engage and question the season ahead. Let our team guide you through this moment and open your mind to the world of possibilities.

Date And Time

Thu, November 19, 2020

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM CET

WHAT WE'LL ADDRESS:

How consumer needs are changing How those needs will influence consumer wants and expectations Key design strategies that will help you navigate and win in this “new normal”

Top trends in materials, color, and pattern & graphics

Key Product Shifts and break-out room discussions for the following markets:



Women

Men

Youth

Kids

Active

Intimates + Swimwear

Accessories

Beauty + Wellness

Home

NOTEWORTHY FEATURES

Market-Specific Breakout Rooms: Throughout the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to join breakout rooms led by our FS dedicated market experts. In these breakout rooms, our FS editors will address the market-specific product shifts and answer questions from the audience. This is also your chance to gain insight from others in your market.

FS x Cosmo Fragrance Raffle: Those who have attended our in-person Trend Immersion events in the past know that every season we collaborate with Cosmo International Fragrances to develop custom fragrances for each of our four Cultural Sentiments. We are excited to share that we will be continuing our partnership for our SS 22 Digital Trend Immersion and will be developing the fragrances into a four-votive candle gift box that will be raffled off during the webinar. See event page for more information.

Community Discussion: After the 2-hour presentation, we’ll be offering a 30-minute community discussion to come together and unpack the various pain points and questions we all hold as we navigate this new, uncertain landscape.