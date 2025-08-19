Fashion takes centre stage in latest meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy

Madrid – During a meeting at the White House on Monday, August 18, 2025, between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald J. Trump, fashion once again served as a tool of political communication. As the two leaders met to negotiate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskyy's attire became a key topic of discussion. The meeting followed a script similar to a previous one in February 2025 that was disrupted by an intervention from U.S. Vice President James David Vance.

Upon welcoming Zelenskyy to the White House, Trump commented on and praised his attire, saying, “I can’t believe it, I love it!” Zelenskyy responded, “It’s the best I had,” referencing the black suit he was wearing for the meeting. The two leaders then moved to the Oval Office for their bilateral talks.

Bilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine on August 18, 2025. Credits: The White House, via X.

Joined by Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Oval Office, calling it "an honour to have the president of Ukraine with us." Trump expressed his belief that "progress is being made, very substantial progress" in the peace negotiations, following his "good meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2025. Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his "personal efforts to stop the killings and stop this war," and also extended his gratitude to First Lady Melania Trump for her direct involvement.

The First Lady had previously appealed to Putin in a letter, urging him to end the war for the sake of "all the children" who "share the same peaceful dreams in their hearts." Her letter emphasized that "as parents, it is our duty to nurture the hope of the next generation," and "as leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children goes beyond the comfort of a few."

During a subsequent press question-and-answer session, Brian Glenn, a correspondent for Real America's Voice, once again brought attention to Zelenskyy's outfit. Zelenskyy wore a black, two-piece suit with military-style lines and a four-button jacket, designed by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov. This ensemble was a more "canonical" version of the black, military-inspired outfit by Damirli that Zelenskyy had worn during a previous controversial meeting in February. While Glenn had previously accused Zelenskyy of showing a lack of "respect" with his attire, this time, both he and Trump praised the suit.

Multilateral meeting between the United States, Ukraine and a representative group of the main European allies of both countries, on August 18, 2025. Credits: The White House, via X.

During the press session, Brian Glenn, a correspondent for Real America's Voice, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "First of all, President Zelenskyy, you look fabulous in that suit". President Trump added, "I told him the same thing". Zelenskyy, in a more diplomatic tone than during his previous White House visit, joked that he remembered Glenn and his controversial comment and that he was wearing "the same suit".

Glenn then asked Zelenskyy if he would be open to holding elections after a peace agreement was signed, to which Zelenskyy replied, "Of course," but reiterated that "elections cannot be held during the war". With a sarcastic smile, Trump then asked, "So, if in three and a half years, we are at war with someone, there would be no more elections?".

Upcoming three-way meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US

Following the bilateral meeting, Zelenskyy and Trump participated in a family photo with the European leaders invited to the negotiations to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The group included Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Zelenskyy and Trump then held a multilateral meeting with these leaders to discuss key issues for a diplomatic resolution. As Trump had previously mentioned, he briefed Putin on these discussions in a phone call after the meeting with the European allies at the White House.

Call from US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the meetings held at the White House on August 18, 2025. Credits: The White House, via X.

Following a series of meetings, President Trump posted a summary on his Truth Social account. He described an "excellent meeting" at the White House with "distinguished guests."

