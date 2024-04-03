Fashion Trust Arabia to host annual awards ceremony in Marrakech

The Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) is to host its next award show in Marrakech in October, the organisation said. Last year’s awards were held in Doha, Qatar.

Unique in the Arab world, the FTA stands as a pivotal non-profit organization, providing crucial financial backing, expert guidance, and mentorship to burgeoning designers hailing from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Acting as a launchpad for talent, FTA not only nurtures emerging Arab designers but also serves as a gateway to global recognition and opportunity.

At the forefront of FTA's initiatives lies the FTA Prize, an unparalleled endeavor within the Arab world's fashion landscape. Launched in 2018, the inaugural edition unfolded under the esteemed patronage of FTA's Honorary Chair, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, alongside Co-chairs HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani and Tania Fares, in a prestigious awards ceremony hosted in Doha, Qatar.

Each year, the FTA Prize honours six outstanding designers across six distinct design categories, with the recent introduction of the Fashion Tech Award 2024 marking its seventh category. As the Prize enters its 6th edition, applications are currently being welcomed, symbolising FTA's enduring commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the MENA region's fashion landscape.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Middle East, Morocco has historically maintained a reputation for political neutrality and stability compared to some other countries in the region. This neutrality could provide a more secure and stable environment for hosting an international event like FTA, especially during times of conflict.