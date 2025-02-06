Fashion Trust U.S. announces 2025 finalists

Fashion Trust U.S., the non-profit organisation founded by Tania Fares to provide business and financial support to US-based designers through grants and strategic mentoring, has announced the finalists for its third annual FTUS Awards taking place in Los Angeles on April 8.

The awards span four categories - ready-to-wear, jewellery, accessories, and graduate categories- with all finalists selected by FTUS Board members and selected Advisory Board members.

In the ready-to-wear category, Rachel Scott of Diotima, who won the Council of Fashion Designers of America Women’s Designer of the Year award in 2024, is up against Grace Ling, the Singapore-born, New York-based designer who won the inaugural 2024 CFDA x Genesis House Innovation Grant, and Jakarie Whitaker of Hikari no Yami, as well as LA-based Kwame Adusei, founded by Nana Kwame Adusei in 2021.

The jewellery finalists are Bernard James, Kia Schwaninger of Kia Schwan, Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz of Beck, and Reut Ringel of Reut, while the accessories category includes Danielle Griffiths of Clyde, Paradis Winslet, Marianna Senderkis of Senderkis, and Michal Lifshitz of Poemet.

The graduate category finalists are Bashar Abouljoud, Bryan Barrientos, Eunhae Cho, and Patrick Taylor.

The 16 finalists across all categories will also be considered for the Sustainability Award.

The finalists will showcase their work to the Fashion Trust U.S. panel on the day of the awards ceremony. Each winner will receive financial support and mentorship from industry leaders, including access to a Google mentorship programme built in partnership with FTUS, which will offer guidance on key aspects of the fashion and retail industries to support and elevate emerging talent within American design.