Fashion Trust U.S. names 2024 finalists

Fashion Trust U.S., the non-profit organisation supporting and nurturing emerging design talent, has announced the finalists for its second annual FTUS Awards taking place on April 9.

Finalists were selected by FTUS Board members, Shop with Google and some of the Advisory Board members, and include emerging talent from across ready-to-wear, jewellery, accessories, and graduate categories.

In the ready-to-wear category, New York-based womenswear label Batsheva Hay of Batsheva is up against inclusive fashion designer Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio, womenswear designer Jack Miner of Interior, and Jackson Wiederhoeft of demi-couture evening and bridal line Wiederhoeft.

Finalists in the jewellery category are Ashley Harris of Don’t Let Disco, Jade Ruzzo, MoAnA Luu of ManLuu, and Mia Vesper of Vesper Obscura, while the accessories category includes Wilglory Tanjong of Anima Iris, Rowell Concepcion of Binata Millinery, Esha Soni, and Marie Laffont.

The graduate category finalists are Clara Son, Kelsey Ann Kasom, Madelen Nyau of T1Tan Studio, and Yamil Arbaje.

The 16 finalists will also be considered for the Sustainability Award and the Inclusivity Award, and each winner will receive financial support and mentorship. This includes a Google mentorship programme built in partnership with FTUS with training on retail industry trends, branding and funding to further advance the diversity, talent, and culture of American design.

The finalists will showcase their work to the Fashion Trust U.S. panel on April 9 in Los Angeles, and the six chosen winners will be announced at the awards ceremony that evening.