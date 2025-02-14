FCTRY LAb collaborates with Collina Strada on innovative boot

Los Angeles-based, Black-led footwear innovation studio FCTRY LAb has unveiled a footwear collaboration with sustainable fashion brand Collina Strada, founded by Hillary Taymour.

The RUFL boot, which debuted during Collina Strada's recent New York Fashion Week catwalk show, is described as a “one-of-a-kind boot,” combining disruptive design and eco-friendly materials.

The design is rooted in innovation and sustainability and reflects both brands’ commitment to high fashion and eco-friendly materials, with the boot featuring a transparent mesh silhouette with a base made from 15 percent bagasse (sugarcane byproduct).

FCTRY Lab collaborates with Collina Strada on the RUFL Boot Credits: FCTRY Lab / Collina Strada by Ryan Petru

The partnership was sparked by an unconventional idea from Taymour, who had been told that her avant-garde design concept would be too difficult to produce. Upon meeting Omar Bailey, FCTRY LAb’s co-founder and creative director, a veteran footwear designer and the former head of innovation at Yeezy/Adidas, she was confident that he and his team could execute and manufacture her vision exactly as she had designed.

Commenting on the design process, Taymour said in a statement: "Every manufacturer told me it wasn’t possible. But when I met Omar and learned about FCTRY LAb, I knew we were onto something special. Working with FCTRY LAb has been incredible, and together we’ve created a product that I’m really proud of.”

The RUFL Boot will be available from March 1 at Collina Strada’s Canal Street flagship store and online at collinastrada.com and will retail for 250 US dollars.

FCTRY Lab collaborates with Collina Strada on the RUFL Boot Credits: FCTRY Lab / Collina Strada by Ryan Petru

The collaboration also marks the first-ever partnership between FCTRY LAb and a women's luxury brand. The independent footwear company has previously partnered with notable athletes, artists and brands, including rapper NLE Choppa and the now viral ‘Duck Boot' and NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey and his bespoke performance cleat.

Bailey added: "At FCTRY LAb, we thrive on pushing the limits of what’s possible. When Hillary came to us with the concept, we saw an opportunity to take bold steps in both design and sustainability. The RUFL Boot is a perfect example of how eco-forward fashion can be high-end without sacrificing style.”