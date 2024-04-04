Fendi taps Kate and Lila Grace Moss for bag campaign

Since its debut in 2008, the Peekaboo bag has emerged as a symbol of Roman craftsmanship for the house of Fendi. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi and unveiled during the brand’s spring summer 2009 catwalk show, the Peekaboo emerged as a response from a desire to redefine contemporary accessories at a time when demand for it-bags were fading.

Characterised by its clean lines, geometric yet curvilinear design, the Peekaboo stands as a testament to both aesthetic allure and practical utility. Its original trapezium silhouette draws inspiration from vintage frame bags of the mid-20th century, reimagined in leather by the Fendi workshops. This season a campaign featuring Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace aims to depict the bag’s multitudes of versatility.

Fendi in a statement said the Peekaboo transcends mere form to become a versatile accessory, anchored by a double turnlock upper frame, its gusseted pocket construction and weighted keyhole hardware orchestrate a graceful unfolding, unveiling the bag's distinctive curved 'smile' that unveils its opulent interior craftsmanship.

Silvia Venturini Fendi reflects on the genesis of the Peekaboo, stating, "There was an inundation of bags on the runway at the time, so I was determined to create a bag that only a venerable leather goods house like Fendi could conceive." She adds, "It was a moment to establish a new classic. I aimed to evoke the charm of a vintage bag with a lock, yet infuse it with a sense of movement. Lightness has always been integral to Fendi’s ethos. Just as with our coats, where the interior often rivals the exterior in precision, our designs are reversible. You recognize Fendi by how it moves—how it effortlessly follows the body. With the Peekaboo, I sought to encapsulate that concept in a bag. That's why I opted for a supremely soft leather, showcasing a contrasting hue of exquisite glove leather when opened. It's a bag meant to be experienced: when you delve your hands into a Peekaboo, you encounter some of the most luxuriously soft leather in the world."