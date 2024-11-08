Fendi to celebrate centenary anniversary with co-ed catwalk show

Fendi is reportedly preparing to mark its centenary with a co-ed fashion show at Milan Fashion Week in February, according to WWD. The show will be a celebration of the brand’s legacy and a highlight on the bi-annual fashion week calendar.

Led by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the creative mind behind the brand’s iconic Baguette bag and creative head of the brand's menswear division, the show is set to launch a year of significant milestones. The event will coincide with the reopening of Spazio Fendi on Via Solari, the company’s recently renovated showroom and longtime runway venue. Fendi’s new CEO, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, has recently briefed teams on the importance of this anniversary event, WWD noted, which underscores the Roman brand's enduring influence in luxury fashion.

The centenary festivities come amid a period of transition for Fendi, following the recent departure of longtime CEO Serge Brunschwig and Kim Jones, who has stepped down as artistic director of women’s haute couture and ready-to-wear after four years with the brand. While Jones will continue his role at Dior, also part of the LVMH portfolio, Venturini Fendi remains a guiding force at Fendi, where she has played a crucial role in overseeing the collections following Karl Lagerfeld’s passing in 2019. Lagerfeld, who led Fendi’s womenswear from 1965 until his death, left a lasting legacy that Venturini Fendi has honoured and evolved.