Fendi to relaunch luxury homeware in new joint venture

Fendi Casa, the luxury furniture and homeware division of the renowned Italian maison, is set to relaunch in partnership with Design Holding, an Italian design group whose other brands include high-end furniture and lighting makers such as B&B Italia and Louis Poulson.

Fendi, which is part of the LVMH Group, will launch a joint venture with Design Holding called Fashion Furniture Design to further develop the Fendi Casa business. The existing licence with previous producer, Luxury Living, has come to an end.

Artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi will provide creative guidance as part of Fendi’s commitment to invest in design, creativity and savoir-faire of Fendi Casa furnishing products as part of the tradition and innovation typical of the Maison. Design Holding will consolidate its leadership to distribute the brand in the international high-end design market.

Gabriele Del Torchio, Chairman of Design Holding, said: “This new project, in collaboration with one of the world’s greatest fashion maisons, makes us very proud. Working with an Italian fashion house synonymous of quality, experimentation and creativity, which admirably combines tradition and modernity, will give our Group the opportunity to grow and further consolidate its presence in international markets. The class and style of Fendi products, combined with Design Holding’s leadership in the design market, will make this a winning partnership”.

Serge Brunschwig, Chairman and CEO of FENDI, states: “Fendi has been the first fashion House to expand to the design world in 1987 with Fendi Casa collection, and we are now pleased to enter a new era for the brand. Through this partnership, Fendi will combine its values and DNA with Design Holding unique expertise, sublimating Made in Italy and craftsmanship.”