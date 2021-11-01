Ferragamo launches 300-piece upcycled collection Icon-Up

Italian luxury house Salvatore Ferragamo has launched a 300-piece collection of upcycled shoes and accessories call Icon-Up.

Each item of the limited edition Icon-Up collection has been crafted with repurposed luxury materials and products while maintaining the heritage, local production, and Made In Italy hallmarks that are signature to the brand.

Shoes are recovered at the end of their life cycle, belts revived from production leftovers, silk fabric rescued from items that haven’t found a home — all three stories of innovation form the backbone of its sustainability initiative. The collection is available exclusively on FarFetch as part of their Positively Conscious selection.

Ferragamo extended the sustainable elements to its packaging, including the drawstring dust bag each item is packed in. These bags are similarly created from stock leftovers, crafted from refashioned fabric and designed with dual leather cords recovered from production leftovers. What was once a dust bag to ship an accessory within has been rendered an exclusive backpack.

The boxes are created with Favini Remake paper, which is blended with 30 percent post-consumer waste pulp and 25 perce t pre-consumer leather waste. This paper is third-party certified by an independent standard focused on protecting ancient woodland as well as promoting responsible forest management. The outer area of the box is dry embossed rather than printed, which lessens water and chemical use. The tissue paper used for wrapping is 100 percent recycled.