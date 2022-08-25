Ferragamo launches recyceld sneaker

Italian fashion brand Ferragamo has launched a sustainable unisex sneaker for its autumn/winter 2022 collection, combining responsible and high-tech materials to create a “lightweight and comfortable model with a luxurious vintage look”.

The sneaker features a slim silhouette and bright colours, and uses fabric elements alongside suede and smooth leather. Among the versions is one with the iconic Ferragamo rainbow and one with an all-over Gancini pattern.

The sneaker's upper is made from econyl fibres, which are 100 percent derived from fishing nets and other nylon waste. All suede inserts were made from production waste generated in a carbon reduced production process. The footbed and lining are made from chrome-free tanned leather. The sneaker is sewn from 100 percent recycled polyester thread.

The sneakers are available on the Ferragamo website and cost between 595 and 650 euros. They are available in sizes 34.5 to 47 (US 4 to 13).

