FGX International unveils ‘Love Island’ sunglasses

FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company, has unveiled a capsule collection of ‘Love Island’ sunglasses.

The six-piece capsule sunglasses collection has been designed in partnership with ITV Studios, which produces the reality dating show ‘Love Island’, and draws inspiration from the TV show’s “playful, high-energy world”.

The capsule aims to offer “villa-ready style,” combining social media-driven trends with accessible fashion eyewear, featuring fashion-forward frames, tinted and mirrored lenses, scratch- and impact-resistant properties, and 100 percent UVA-UVB protection.

Each style has also been playfully named after iconic ‘Love Island’ moments, such as coupled up, bombshell, throwing shade, vibing, girl code and beachy.

Highlights include an oval metal frame with softly tinted lenses, a bold square frame in a warm tan with gradient lenses, playful aviator with mirrored lenses and sleek metal detailing, glossy tortoise frames with tinted lenses, black square frame with soft gradient lenses, and a streamlined rectangular frame with dark lenses.

Mark Flanagan, director of design at Foster Grant, said in a statement: “For almost 100 years, Foster Grant has been helping people express their style through eyewear, so partnering with Love Island felt like a perfect fit: both brands celebrate confidence, personality, and the power of a great pair of sunglasses.

“The bold and unforgettable style of Love Island inspired every piece in this capsule collection. Now, from poolside moments to summer strolls, fans can channel that signature villa confidence the moment they put on a pair of Love Island x Foster Grant sunglasses.”

The Love Island x Foster Grant collection retails for 16.99 US dollars in-store or 20 US dollars online and will be available for a limited time only at CVS, Amazon, FosterGrant.com and select retailers in the UK.