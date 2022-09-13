Fila announces collaboration with Haider Ackermann

Sportswear brand Fila is teaming up with Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann on a special collaboration, which will debut with a fashion show in Manchester, UK on November 17.

In a short statement, Fila said that Ackermann will guest design a collection of menswear, womenswear and accessories for the sportswear brand as part of the next chapter in its “ongoing series of progressive crossings”.

The ‘Haider+Fila’ collaboration is described as an “unexpected, exciting coupling,” and will showcase Ackermann’s elegant take on sportswear.

Commenting on teaming up with Fila, Ackermann said: “I was extremely surprised when I was contacted by Fila with the idea to collaborate. Unknown things make my heart beat faster because I believe in the power of the unexpected, so I willingly took on the challenge.

“In visiting the extensive Fila archives, I was struck by how elegant sportsmen were on the playing field back in the day. My aim is to elaborate on that, keeping the feeling of unexpectedness that is so important for me.”

Haider Ackermann to debut collection for Fila in Manchester in November

Gene Yoon, global chairman at Fila, added: “I’ve always admired Haider Ackermann’s creativity. Giving him the possibility to dive into our archives in Biella opened an unprecedented creative landscape for the brand.

“Haider Ackermann’s fashion DNA merged with the Fila heritage in sports is a hyper-contemporary combination that represents the latest evolution of FILA to be forefront in sports, style and fashion.”

This marks the latest luxury and fashion collaboration from Fila as it looks to strengthen its brand identity globally. Last month, Fila unveiled a tennis collection by American designer Brandon Maxwell at the US Open and earlier in the summer it released a women’s apparel collaboration with Playboy exclusively at Urban Outfitters.