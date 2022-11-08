Fila launches sportswear collaboration with Tala

Disrupter activewear brand Tala, founded by Grace Beverley, have launched a sportswear collaboration with Fila.

The limited-edition Fila x Tala collection, dropping on November 9, features retro-inspired products including leggings, bra tops, a track jacket, and sweatshirts, as well as T-shirts, cycling shorts, and joggers, all crafted using recycled materials.

Tala, which aims to offer sustainably made activewear that is accessible and inclusive, is also releasing its first-ever trainers, with the brand revamping Fila’s Interation trainer in recycled materials.

Image: Fila x Tala

Commenting on the collection on its website, Tala explained: “The Fila x Tala collaboration is an opportunity for us to fulfil our mission in front of a larger audience, with the hope that increased exposure will challenge more people to reconsider their buying behaviour and challenge more brands to adopt sustainable practices.

“We are operating under no illusions; we know there are complexities and multiple barriers to living more sustainable lifestyles and accessing sustainable products. But merely finding sustainable products you can trust shouldn’t be so difficult. From certified recycled fabrics, to ensuring factories meet the highest globally recognised auditing standards, we are seriously dedicated to empowering you to challenge the status quo.”

The collection will be available on Tala and Fila’s websites, with prices ranging from 32 pounds for an oversized T-shirt to 90 pounds for the trainers.

Image: Fila x Tala

Image: Fila x Tala