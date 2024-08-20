Filippa K unveils debut product designed by Anna Teurnell

Swedish fashion brand Filippa K has launched the first product designed by recently-appointed creative lead Anna Teurnell – the 90s stacked bootcut jeans.

Teurnell, who joined the fashion brand in February following the departure of former creative director Liisa Kessler, has taken inspiration for her first product from the stretch denim of the Swedish fashion house’s archive.

Filippa K - 90s Stacked bootcut jeans Credits: Filippa K

Commenting on her debut product, Teurnell said in a statement: “The very first garment I owned from Filippa K was a pair of stretch jeans. I’ve always loved what they’ve stood for – comfort and ease.

“For my first piece, I wanted to pay homage to this heritage product while re-interpreting a signature silhouette for the modern wardrobe.”

Filippa K - 90s Stacked bootcut jeans Credits: Filippa K

The exaggerated bootcut silhouette, crafted from recycled cotton and Tencel blend denim with a touch of stretch in a mid-blue wash, features a stacked effect at the hem, a hallmark of Teurnell’s vision for her first iteration of the house’s stretch denim.

The jeans are also detailed with an archive-inspired two-button closure and the Filippa K 93 monogram embossed on the right rear pocket.

The 90s stacked bootcut jeans have been produced in a limited edition run of 300 pieces and are available exclusively at Filippa K stores from August 22 and from Filippa-k.com now for 225 pounds.