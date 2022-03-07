First Look: Burberry unveils collaboration with Supreme

Burberry has confirmed that its collaboration with Supreme will drop on March 10 in the UK, US and Europe, ahead of its autumn/winter 2022 catwalk show in London on March 11.

The Supreme/Burberry capsule collection for spring 2022 includes apparel and accessories, with key looks featuring Burberry’s signature check pattern and pieces featuring the famous Burberry equestrian horse and knight logo and Supreme branding.

Supreme will exclusively sell the collection’s car coat, shearling-collar puffer jacket, trucker jacket, rugby top, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, denim shorts, T-shirt, crusher hat, six-panel cap and skateboard. While Burberry will sell an exclusive funnel-neck jacket, jogging pants and silk pyjama set.

Image: Supreme/Burberry by Bolade Banjo

Supreme/Burberry launches on March 10

The majority of the collection will launch on March 10 for the UK, US and Europe, and from March 12 for all other markets, explained Burberry in a statement, while the Supreme/Burberry six-panel cap and crusher hat will be available at a later date.

Image: Supreme/Burberry by Bolade Banjo

The Burberry stores that will carry the collection include London’s Regent Street flagship, alongside its Rue St Honoré in Paris, Spring Street store in New York, and North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Select stores in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo will also feature the collaboration.

In addition, the collection will be available at Supreme stores in London, Paris, Milan, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka.

Image: Supreme/Burberry by Bolade Banjo

Image: Supreme/Burberry by Bolade Banjo

Image: Supreme/Burberry by Bolade Banjo