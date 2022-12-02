First Look: Chloé collaborates with Barbour

French label Chloé has unveiled a collaboration for spring 2023 with British heritage brand Barbour, marking the first luxury Maison to team up with the British heritage brand.

The Chloé x Barbour capsule includes four garments including jackets, capes, and coats, as well as accessories, such as footwear, bags and a bucket hat, featuring Barbour’s iconic waxed cotton textiles in shades of night sky, peat and forest, and the brand’s signature checks.

Launching in Chloé boutiques on December 9, the ready-to-wear capsule is designed by Chloé, referencing the Barbour Archive and produced by Barbour, while the accessories were produced by Chloé using Barbour materials.

Highlights include jackets featuring ruffles on the shoulders to form the inimitable Chloé winged silhouette and a long cape with a removable hood, alongside combat boots, a silk square scarf and the label's Edith bag featuring Barbour’s check.

In the release, Chloé reveals that Barbour jackets have a personal significance for creative director Gabriela Hearst, as she remembers her father and then stepfather, both Gauchos, wearing them to work on her family’s ranch in Uruguay.

Outerwear in the Chloé x Barbour capsule starts from 1,459 pounds, while the accessories range from 820 pounds for the ankle boots to 1,890 pounds for the large Edith bag.

Image: Chloé x Barbour