First Look: Express x Olivia Culpo

American retailer Express has launched an exclusive collection with actress, model and designer Olivia Culpo, which it states is the first in a series of capsule lines to be announced throughout 2019.

The Express x Olivia Culpo collection comprises of 32-pieces that aims to offer wardrobe essentials for the girl-on-the-go, and delivers on "GRL PWR style,” according to the retailer.

Available in 300 stores and online at Express.com/OliviaCulpo, the collection features blazers, biker shorts, jumpsuits, sweats, and sequins pieces, as well as female empowerment T-shirts. Styles are available in US sizes 00-18, and tops in XS-XL, with prices ranging from 35-138 US dollars.

"At Express, we outfit ambitious, driven people with fashion that inspires upward momentum in their lives. Our collection with Olivia does just that with pieces that allow women to dress confidently no matter where their day may take them. The robust assortment offers empowering fashion choices while remaining true to Olivia's signature style," said David Kornberg, Express president and chief executive in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Olivia as she truly embodies both 'GRL PWR' and fearlessness, which come to life in the collection."

Commenting on her capsule line, Culpo added: "I'm excited to join forces with Express to introduce a versatile collection that women will feel great wearing whether they are off to an event or to brunch with their friends.

“The designs speak to female empowerment, to this idea that women stick together and become stronger because of it. Fashion has the ability to empower, and I believe this collection does just that.”

The Express x Olivia Culpo collection was created in collaboration with Reunited Clothing, LLC.

Images: courtesy of Express