First Look: Sindiso Khumalo & Other Stories co-lab collection

& Other Stories has unveiled its collaboration with Sindiso Khumalo, a South African designer known for her use of colour, prints and sustainable textiles, as well as a strong emphasis on African history.

Launching on April 13, the vibrant Sindiso Khumalo & Other Stories co-lab collection will feature ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories made with organic cotton, recycled cotton, linen, and recycled brass.

The collection’s silhouettes are inspired by vintage portraits from the 1800s of women from Africa and the African diaspora, with pieces that “hug the female shape but are also comfortable and functional,” explains & Other Stories in the press release.

Dresses are the main focus of the collection, many with a signature fitted bodice and flared skirt, as well as puff shoulders, subtle peplums, ruffled hems and voluminous sleeves.

Other highlights include a striped crotchet sleeveless top and matching shorts, a yellow playsuit, a printed midi skirt, a blouse with a deep v-neck, a one-piece swimsuit and an embellished jacket with matching shorts. For accessories, the collection includes a sarong, a raffia bag, earrings and a necklace.

Another key element is the collars, a Sindiso Khumalo signature, with some being embroidered, others with crochet patches, and some detachable to be worn atop other garments.

The collection also expresses the brand’s cultural and natural landscape through its vibrant colour palette and prints. They link to South African vistas – one features Protea, a South African indigenous plant, and another of Nguni cattle. There’s also a pepper red colour taken from the traditional Zulu Nkehli, which is adorned on a Zulu bride on her wedding day. While the cowrie shell, seen in print and the accessories, represents prosperity, wealth and good fortune in both African and Afro-Caribbean cultures.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sindiso Khumalo, said in a statement: “As an African designer, what truly matters to me is designing clothing that can highlight my African heritage and history and bring it to light in a contemporary setting.

“I like to bring cultural elements that represent who I am into textiles. They become visual vignettes that frame our collections. The starting point for the co-lab collection was working with materials that were sourced in a more sustainable way. It’s essential for me to use more sustainable materials and to create garments that are going to be long-lasting.”

Karolina Ekman, Co-Lab manager at & Other Stories, added: “Sindiso Khumalo is the future of fashion – sustainability is at its core while creating modern, desirable and characteristic pieces for women. The colours and prints are outstanding, and there’s also much thought put into the silhouettes and embellishments.

“We’re truly excited to be collaborating with Sindiso Khumalo and bringing the designer’s vision of empowerment and craft to wardrobes all around the world.”

The Sindiso Khumalo co-lab collection will launch in selected & Other Stories stores in London and Dublin, and on stories.com on April 13.

