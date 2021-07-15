First Yeezy Gap piece for Europe is unveiled

Just over a month since Kanye West’s collaboration with Gap released the first product for pre-order, a blue ‘Round Jacket’ for the US market the retailer has unveiled the second product and the first for shoppers in the UK, Europe and Japan, a black version.

Like the blue version, the black Yeezy Gap ‘Round Jacket’ features a curved, drop-shoulder silhouette. However, the blue jacket was described as being made from recycled nylon while the black one is 100 percent cotton poplin with a matte rubberised PU coating.

The Black ‘Round Jacket’ is available for pre-order for 160 pounds / 180 euros / 26,000 Japanese yen. Items will ship winter 2021.

The jacket looks similar to the one West wore to the Balenciaga couture show in Paris last week when he paired it with a full face covering.

Gap announced it was partnering with West’s Yeezy brand in June 2020 to offer “modern, elevated basics” for men, women and kids at accessible price points.