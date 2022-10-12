Footwear brand Palladium collaborates with Café Kitsuné

French footwear specialists Palladium has unveiled a collaboration with Café Kitsuné, the coffee and lifestyle brand of luxury French Japanese brand Maison Kitsuné, reinventing its iconic Pallabrousse boot.

The Café Kitsuné x Palladium Pallabrousse is a new contemporary version of the French footwear brand’s iconic silhouette, known for its resistance to the elements, to wear and tear, and to current trends.

The revamped version has been given a timeless style and features a robust and responsible upper and lining made of 100 percent organic cotton in black and tan. The style, also features Café Kitsuné’s fox logo on the rubber patch of the outer quarter of the shoe ("Kitsuné" meaning fox in Japanese).

The Café Kitsuné x Palladium Pallabrousse boots, priced at 120 pounds, are available online at Palladium and Maison Kitsuné and in selected Maison Kitsuné boutiques.