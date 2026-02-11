Footwear brand Penelope Chilvers expands into clothing for SS26

British luxury footwear brand Penelope Chilvers, which blends Spanish artisanal craftsmanship with timeless English design, is launching a clothing collection filled with “beautifully considered staples” to complement its footwear.

Launching for spring/summer 2026, the clothing line builds on the footwear label’s ambitions to dress its customers “above the ankle,” and forms part of the luxury brand’s growth strategy to drive growth for the future, following the success of adding a few “curated” apparel pieces into its autumn 2025 collection, which were highly sought after from its customers.

“Whilst the mainstay of the business remains footwear and accessories, we believe in creating a whole new world for our footwear, culminating in a lifestyle concept that lives and breathes the Penelope Chilvers aesthetic,” said founder and designer Penelope Chilvers in the SS26 lookbook. “Where our belief in purposeful product; and an admiration of rare and decorative craftsmanship remains protagonist. For many years, our customers have asked us to design pieces for their wardrobe above the ankle, which has always been an inspiring temptation to me as a designer.”

Penelope Chilvers SS26 clothing collection Credits: Penelope Chilvers

The SS26 collection offers four drops, two for spring, followed by two summer drops starting in March, designed to offer “essential pieces,” which work hard in any wardrobe. The brand is also keen to champion sustainability with its clothing, preferring biodegradable materials and designs that limit waste.

The spring 1 drop, the smallest collection of the season, draws inspiration from packing light for a compact holiday edit that you can fit in your carry-on bag. This includes an unlined utility jacket in watercolour stripes, complete with pockets to fit your passport in, and the ‘Mala’ striped kaftan for wearing day to night, which has been cut in Italy from a soft viscose-blend fabric. These are designed to sit alongside the brand’s hardy cowhide ‘Siesta’ sandal on a crepe sole, and ‘The Fortune Teller’s’ bag to form “a safari style edit with a difference”.

Penelope Chilvers SS26 clothing collection Credits: Penelope Chilvers

For spring drop 2, Chilvers has been inspired by the textures and colours of the streets of Notting Hill in London, with the boxy ‘Practically Perfect’ jacket made from a durable 100 percent two-tone cotton canvas, designed to be a “true go-to layer,” with matching cargo trousers in patched canvas, alongside striped blouses and knitted tank tops made in limited quantise in family-run factories in Portugal using Alpaca and Merino wool. Other highlights include floral printed cotton dresses and blouses, and denim skirts and jodhpurs.

These will be followed up with a summer capsule inspired by the Cotswolds, with striped and floral separates dropping in March, and a relaxed holiday edit inspired by summer breaks in Patmos, featuring maxi dresses “designed to blow in the seashore wind,” and kaftan-style dresses printed in blue roses with laced edge detailing.

Penelope Chilvers SS26 clothing collection Credits: Penelope Chilvers

Pricing for the clothing ranges from 20 pounds for ribbed cotton socks to 469 for the ‘Maria’ maxi dress in the summer 2 drop.

Penelope Chilvers has five standalone stores in the UK, four in London, and one in the Cotswolds, and is also available through stockists including John Lewis in the UK and Nordstrom in the US.

Penelope Chilvers SS26 clothing collection Credits: Penelope Chilvers