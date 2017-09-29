Forever 21 to launch Taco Bell capsule collection

Next month, Forever 21 is introducing a new type of collaboration partner. After many capsule collections with various organizations including the NBA and Disney, the trend-driven brand is partnering with Taco Bell this fall.

Starting October 11, the retailer will celebrate style and self-expression with its newest capsule collection with the food chain. Currently, fans can submit photo of video content using the #F21xTacoBell hashtag in order to be featured in design details alongside the collection's debut.

"We've seen our fans get individually creative in expressing their love for Taco Bell through fashion, and we believe this collection with Forever21 is going to be everything they would expect from us in extending the Taco Bell lifestyle to fashion: original, affordable, creative, a little quirky, and definitely fun," said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell Corp.

The collection's prices or designs have not yet been disclosed. Previews of the collection from promo images include a red tank top with the word "Fire" on it, most likely referring to the brand's famous sauce packets. There is also a pink sweater featured with a taco on it, similar to the food chain's iconic tacos. The official collection will be previewed October 10 in downtown Los Angeles, one day before the clothing rolls out in stores.

Photo: Taco Bell Corp.