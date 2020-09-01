Formula 1 to launch eyewear collection

Formula 1 has announced a partnership with specialist eyewear company Formuleyes to release an exclusive collection of premium glasses, celebrating the sport’s past, present and future as part of its 70th-anniversary celebrations.

The first collection will feature three pairs of glasses, all representing a different aspect of what makes Formula 1 so special, explained the company. With the ‘Titanium’ glasses looking at innovation, the ‘Gold’ celebrates the sports 70-year heritage, and the ‘Red’, aiming to combine sport and fashion.

The highlight of the collection, and the first to launch on September 25, will be the ‘Titanium’ glasses as they will be made from completely sustainable material and manufactured using a zero-footprint 3D-printed titanium technology, making each pair “truly unique and exceptional”.

While the ‘Gold’ launching on October 25 will showcase sustainable quality, with eyewear crafted from handmade cellulose acetate, titanium and carbon fibre, and completing the collection is the ‘Red’ glasses that have been designed to the worn on the street or the track, which will be available from November 25.

Senior manager, consumer products licensing at Formula 1, Joan Carrera Lopez said in a statement: "We are very excited to launch a range of products in a category that we believe is at the very core of our brand. Eyewear and motor racing have always been connected and we are proud to partner with Formuleyes to deliver a great collection to our fans.”

Formuleyes executive chairman and chief executive, Didier Coton added: “Whether on or off the track, Formula 1 has always demanded the highest and best qualities when it comes to technical, precision, innovation and design. Following the same ethos today, we are honoured to collaborate with the Formula 1 group.

“Our plan going forward is to introduce new and exciting models every year that will give an insight into this unique and fascinating sport.”