Formula 1, Tommy Hilfiger and others gather online to discuss the future of fashion

The fifth edition of the event that takes place during NYFW will offer the global community a 15-hour agenda with interesting discussions and an exclusive launch

Fashinnovation, a global platform that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion through in-person and online events since 2018, announces the opening of registration for its 5th Worldwide Talks that will take place on September 9, from 8 am to 11 pm EST.

The event will be 100% free to attend, however its participants will be able to make a donation to JCRÉ Facilitador, a social project in the Jacarézinho favela from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, that has been using Fashion, Beauty, and Entrepreneurship as tools to transform lives for 19 years. The institute made it possible to connect Fashinnovation with agents from the favelas to build the company’s new brand.

Worldwide Talks made its debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week, and since then have hosted over 450 of fashion’s leading innovators to audiences representing 2 million viewers across 120 countries, in order to raise discussions about the topics of sustainable development goals, entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusion, social impact and new technologies all seen through the lens of innovation.

The 5th edition of Fashinnovation Worldwide Talks for 2021 will be 15 hours long. The event is already known for being a true marathon of knowledge, and this strategy is adopted so that its global audiences, such as China, India, and Saudi Arabia, can also follow some panels live.

Fabian Wrabetz, Director of Partnerships & Business Development at Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 Team will inspire and share knowledge live from the tracks in Milan, and Randy Cousin: Senior Vice President of Product Concept at Tommy Hilfiger will share more details about TommyXRomeo, a brand new non-gendered capsule collection co-created with Romeo Hunte.

+60 speakers include the “father of modern marketing” Philip Kotler, Keith Lissner: EVP of Design of Vera Wang, Anthony Marino: Co-Founder at thredUP, Adina Kamkhatchi Mizrahi: founder of Adina's Jewels, Anita Dongre: founder of House of Anita Dongre, Paul Tasner: CEO of PulpWorks, Patrick Herning - Founder & CEO - 11 Honoré, Anja Cronberg: founder and editor-in-chief of Vestoj, Annie Jackson: Co-Founder + COO of Credo Beauty and many more.

The event will also feature a startup pitch competition, where fashion companies on the rise will have the opportunity to present their business model to renowned names in the industry.

In addition to the vast agenda, Fashinnovation will open to the public its community platform. The event's audience will be the first to have access to the register link. The online community platform will offer exclusive and in-depth curated content on entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, diversity, and technology in the fashion industry, with networking and discussion groups with renowned professionals in the market and courses, workshops, and brand discounts for subscribers.

“Since the beginning, our goal has been to educate and to connect. I truly believe fashion should be from everyone to everyone, and because of that we are no longer just an event but a global platform,” says Marcelo and Jordana Guimarães, Founders of Fashinnovation. They also affirm that the community will be a digital-only environment designed especially for Fashion Professionals seeking to be a part of positive change in the industry and to connect with entrepreneurs and industry leaders committed to doing the same.

The 5th “Fashinnovation Worldwide Talks” event will take place online – “LIVE”. The full list of speakers is now available & you can register here .

About Fashinnovation:

Fashinnovation is a global platform to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the fashion industry.

Founded in 2018 by Brazilians Marcelo Guimarães and Jordana Guimarães in New York, Fashinnovation has already received more than 450+ fashion leaders for an audience that represents more than 120 countries.

Respected voices such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Susan Rockefeller, Kenneth Cole, Julie Gilhart, and Fern Mallis were some of the names of their latest events as well as new leaders, including Sasha Meneghel, Steve Aoki, and Miroslava Duma. Their platform put sustainability front and center with Paul Dillinger (Levi's), Carry Somers (Fashion Revolution), and Oskar Metsavaht (Osklen), and extended the impact of the industry's entrepreneurial spirit with Josh Luber (StockX), James Reinhart ( thredUP) and Katia Beauchamp (Birchbox).

Institutions such as the United Nations, Parsons, and FIT; brands including Louis Vuitton, Levi's, Google, and UPS; and Business of Fashion, Forbes, Fast Company, and Refinery29 has supported its vision.