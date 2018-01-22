Fortie Label wins Fashion Scout Merit Award

London-based Fortie Label, founded by Central St Martins graduate Essie Buckman, has been named the winner of the autumn/winter 2018 Fashion Scout Merit Award, which will see the brand receiving 20,000 pounds across three seasons to show at London Fashion Week.

The aim of Fashion Scout’s Merit Award is to support and develop new designer businesses on a global level, and will see Fortie Label receiving a fully sponsored catwalk show during London Fashion Week with space to host press and buyers.

Fashion Scout’s founder and creative director Martyn Roberts said: “We are extremely excited to award Essie the Merit Award and showcase Fortie Label at Fashion Scout for AW18.

“The brand was an easy decision for the judging panel to award Merit to, due to the intriguing fabric combinations and pattern cutting skills, mixed with strong cultural inspiration. Fashion Scout are excited to give Essie the opportunity to continue building the Fortie Label brand and profile here in London.”

Fortie Label, which has been inspired by the Forty thieves, an all-female London crime syndicate who were infamously known for their antics from 19th to mid 20th century, was selected from hundreds of applicants by a judging panel, which included Roberts, Hattie Crisell, acting fashion editor at The Times, Ida Petersson, womenswear buying director at Browns, Emma Firth, online fashion editor at Hunger, Kendall Robbins, fashion programme manager at The British Council and Fabio Piras, MA course leader at Central St Martins.

Commenting on her win, Buckman, said: "It is truly an honour winning the Merit Award as this opportunity with Fashion Scout will enable us to elevate a young up-coming brand such as Fortie Label to the next level.

“The ability to gain wider recognition, produce an unforgettable show and receive follow up mentorship with Fashion Scout is invaluable to Fortie Label where we can truly utilise the platform and put us on the radar.”

Fortie Label, which is gaining attention as an urban-luxe womenswear to watch for its attention to detail regarding textile development, where they often revert to traditional techniques in hand embroidery and hand painted prints on its pieces, will follow in the footsteps of other successful winners including last season’s breakthrough designer Edda, Eudon Choi, Phoebe English, David Koma, Roberts|Wood, Han Wen, Xiao Li, and Katie Ann McGuigan.

This isn’t the first award Buckman has won, in 2016, she was chosen to debut her first collection at the Central St Martins BA press show and was the winner of The Nina Stewart Award. After this, the Fortie Label brand was born and from the showcase, gained a variety of press attention including Italian Vogue, Dazed, ShowStudio, Gal-Dem, Hunger and i-D and her designs have been worn by the likes of Rihanna, Chaelin CL, Jorja Smith, Yukimi (Little Dragon) and Kelela.

Fortie Label will showcase its autumn/winter 2018 collection at Fashion Scout on February 16, during London Fashion Week.

Images: courtesy of Fashion Scout/Fortie Label