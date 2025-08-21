Fossil collaborates with Nick Jonas on a watch collection

Watch and accessories brand Fossil has unveiled a collaboration with singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas, its global brand ambassador.

The ‘Nick Jonas x Fossil’ collection features limited-edition timepieces inspired by Jonas’ passion for watch collection, combining his personal style with Fossil’s heritage design for a celebration in “timelessness, authenticity and classic nostalgia”.

The collaboration is also described as a “full circle moment” for Jonas, who states in the press release that his first watch was a Fossil and contributed to him becoming an avid watch collector.

"Collaborating with the Fossil design team has been a dream come true. They were receptive and open to my ideas throughout the entire process," said Jonas. "I still remember the excitement and pure joy I felt when I purchased my first Fossil watch shortly after one of my early performances. I wanted to capture that feeling for today's customers and give them styles that feel elevated and luxurious, but still embody the nostalgia synonymous with Fossil."

Highlights from the collection include Jonas reimagining Fossil’s bestselling ‘Machine’ collection with a ‘Machine Luxe’ timepiece, featuring green malachite, aventurine and black marble to offer a twist on the classic dress watch, alongside the ‘Sunray Dial’ available in blue and gold-toned with etched lines that fan out from the centre of the dial to create a radiant sunray texture.

As well as the seven watches, the collection also includes two ‘Machine Luxe Watch Rings’ in gunmetal and green that mirror the timepieces' aesthetic. Commenting on the collection, Jonas explains: "It's the use of materials that gives this collection a distinct personality. They're exceptionally personal pieces that elevate any look."

Melissa Lowenkron, chief brand officer of Fossil, added: "Nick Jonas has a genuine love for watches and an authentic connection with the Fossil brand, it having been his first watch.

"There's a sense of nostalgia and personal style he brings to the design—rooted in his own journey - that we know will resonate with fans and collectors alike."

The ‘Nick Jonas x Fossil’ collection is available at Fossil stores and online, before rolling out to premium global retailers from September.