Fourth Bangalore Times Fashion Week to open tomorrow

The fourth edition of Bangalore Times Fashion Week will open doors from June 1 to 2, 2019 at Sheraton Grand Hotel in Bengaluru. The event will feature top designers like Neeta Lulla, Ritu Kumar, Samant Chauhan, and Paresh Lamba besides students from the JD Institute of Fashion Technology. Designer Thomas Abraham will showcase a collection for IDeA Design House. Other participating brands at the event will include Ashok Maanay, Kavita Agarwal, Shwetha Nandakumar, House of Rare, Aviva Bidapa, Indralokk, Fulki, Koskii, Madame, and Hopscotch. Students from the JD Institute of Fashion Technology will also showcase their designs on the runway at a graduate showcase. The fashion week held auditions for transgender models on May 25, 2019 as a part of its ongoing support to the Times Out and Proud campaign to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Designers Samant Chauhan will be the finale designer on Day 1 while Neeta Lulla will bring the curtains down on Day 2.