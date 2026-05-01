Frame collaborates with Alexandra Leclerc

Fashion and denim brand Frame has unveiled a collaborative collection with Alexandra Leclerc, the wife of Formula 1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

In a statement, Frame describes Leclerc as both a collaborator and a muse for this 21-piece collection, which draws inspiration from the “quiet glamour and cinematic allure of Monaco,” to offer a complete wardrobe of European summer essentials.

Commenting on the collaboration, Leclerc said: “This collection is really a reflection of my everyday life and wardrobe: what I wear, where I go, and how I move through Monaco.

“It felt natural to bring Frame into that world and capture the city and collection through a personal, lived-in perspective.”

Frame collection by Alexandra Leclerc campaign Credits: Frame photographed by Robin Galiegue, and directed by Vincent Catel

The collection is anchored by an all-new denim fit, ‘The Leo,’ featuring an elongated, low-slung fit, which sits alongside leather pants, chic capri sets, and sculpted dresses, all designed to mirror Leclerc’s personal style.

Silvia Merati, chief executive of Frame, added: “Frame is built on dialogue with people who define a moment. With Alexandra, that energy comes to life through the Monaco joie de vivre. This is not just clothing, but emotion expressed through the Frame lens as we continue to grow our global community.”

Frame collection by Alexandra Leclerc campaign Credits: Frame photographed by Robin Galiegue, and directed by Vincent Catel

The capsule collection launches on May 1 and will be available at Frame stores and online, as well as at The Webster in Miami and Bal Harbour, and select retailers globally. Prices range from 98 to 1,998 US dollars.

The launch coincides with Frame continuing its global expansion with the opening of a new store in Cannes on May 2 and Monaco on May 8.

Frame collection by Alexandra Leclerc campaign Credits: Frame photographed by Robin Galiegue, and directed by Vincent Catel

Frame collection by Alexandra Leclerc campaign Credits: Frame photographed by Robin Galiegue, and directed by Vincent Catel