Frame launches denim collection made using virtually no water

American denim brand Frame has launched a new sustainable collection called ‘Pure’ that features washes that use virtually no water in their production, as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable and responsible practices.

The 10-piece Pure denim collection has been produced with Saitex USA, said to be one of the cleanest denim manufacturers in the world, utilising production methods that employ no water in wash production, using only eco-friendly, liquid-based finishing agents and sophisticated lasers.

Traditional denim wastes as much as 80 litres of water per garment, explains Frame, in contrast, Pure’s unique closed system uses 1.25 litres of water, of which 98 percent is recycled and 2 percent evaporated and repurposed.

In addition, the Pure collection has also been crafted with minimal impact, with the styles made from 100 percent biodegradable cotton fabric, as well as recycled paper hang tags accompanied by QR codes, with information on the collection’s impact, in a move to ultimately eliminate the need for excessive, disposable tags.

Image: Frame Pure

Each garment is also responsibly washed following Frame’s ‘Four Pillars of Responsible Washing,’ which includes no bleach, no potassium permanganate, no stone-washing, while using cutting edge machinery to eliminate traditional production techniques.

Commenting on the Pure collection, Erik Torstensson, co-founder and chief creative officer at Frame, said in a statement: “We are proud to introduce a collection as inventive as Pure. Conserving water, and as result saving energy, is yet another step on this path we are taking to not only produce sustainably and responsibly but also continuously strive to be better global citizens.”

The Pure denim range is the latest sustainable collection from Frame and forms 5 percent of the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection, while the rest comprises 9 percent degradable and 53 percent of styles in sustainable fabric and wash.

Frame’s Pure collection is available at frame-store.com and Selfridges, with prices starting from 265 pounds.