Francesco Russo collaborates with Charles de Vilmorin

Italian shoemaker Francesco Russo is collaborating with French designer Charles de Vilmorin on an exclusive footwear capsule collection launching in 2022.

The collaboration will feature five shoe styles that combine both de Vilmorin’s “powerful creative world” and Russo’s “timeless vision and savoir-faire” including knee-high boots, a loafer and three stiletto styles.

Each shoe has been revamped in an exclusive print designed by de Vilmorin, with the French designer hand-painting each pair before the colourful patterns were printed on leather.

Image: Charles de Vilmorin; Francesco Russo x Charles de Vilmorin

Commenting on the collaboration, Charles de Vilmorin said in a statement: “This collaboration is the perfect mix between my crafty way of working and the meticulous, architectural approach of Francesco Russo’s work.

“I love the timelessness and look that come with Francesco Russo’s creations. For this collection, I hand-painted colours and patterns directly onto the shoes, in a way that felt very instinctive. What’s especially interesting is the coming together of Francesco Russo’s traditional savoir-faire and the instinctive, playful way that I approach design. These pieces are elegant, seductive, creative and colourful.”

Francesco Russo added: “Since launching his eponymous line in 2020, I’ve always been amazed by the imaginary of Charles and all his drawings. Seeing my classical silhouette as canvas for his creativity is a great gift.”

The Francesco Russo x Charles de Vilmorin capsule collection will be available on Francesco Russo’s website at a selection of retailers from April/May 2022. Prices range from 595 euros for stilettos to 1,500 euros for knee-high boots.

