Fred Perry launches tennis-inspired capsule with Oi Polloi

Fred Perry have teamed up with Manchester-based retailer Oi Polloi on a four-piece capsule collection inspired by luxe ‘70s leisurewear and the sportswear brands rich tennis history.

Taking inspiration from the best-dressed man in tennis, the court-ready capsule collection includes a made in England Harrington Jacket in cotton twill, with full towelling-lining, alongside two ‘70s hued towelling polo shirts and casual cotton shorts.

All items were sparked by Fred Perry’s trailblazing use of towelling and poolside holidays during the glory days of commercial air travel, explains Oi Polloi in a press release.

The colour palette mirrors the distinctive cars of the 70s and 80s Europe and archival Fred Perry pieces from 1956.

Image: courtesy of Fred Perry; Fred Perry x Oi Polloi

Commenting on the capsule, Oi Polloi said in a statement: “This range is our version of what Fred Perry should be in this day and age, still based on the classic British sportswear that we’d first encountered growing up in the 70s and 80s, but blended with a kind of European sportswear sensibility.

“We also wanted it to be sturdy, harking back to that public schoolboy-kinda kit. Fred Perry has been a massive cultural force over the years, having been reappropriated by loads of different kinds of subcultural movements over time. However, this range is more about the classy sportswear, the real-deal tennis stuff and the European vibe. We want it to stand on its own terms.”

Fred Perry x Oi Polloi is available from Oi Polloi Manchester and online at Oipolloi.com. Prices range from 95 to 250 pounds.

