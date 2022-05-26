Fred Perry unveils collaboration with Adish

British brand Fred Perry has unveiled a new collaboration with Israeli-Palestinian clothing brand Adish to highlight both brands’ mutual interest in craftsmanship.

The five-piece Fred Perry x Adish capsule sees the Israeli-Palestinian-owned brand reworking Fred Perry silhouettes with traditional Palestinian craft techniques to support Adish’s mission to spotlight the unique and skilled embroidery work of the region.

The collection features classic Fred Perry styles including the ‘Twin Tipped’ polo shirt and ‘Taped Ringer’ T-Shirt, alongside a hooded sweatshirt, track jacket and track pants, which have been sent to Palestine to be hand-embroidered by village women.

Image: Fred Perry x Adish

The traditional Tatreez motifs featured in the collaboration are a centuries-old art form, passed down from mother to daughter as a symbol of female strength in the Middle East.

Adish is a collaborative effort between Israelis Amit Luzon and Eyal Eliyahu, Palestinian-American artist Jordan Nassar and Palestinian Ramallah-based Qussay K to counter the systematic erasure of Palestinian cultural heritage by adding traditional Tatreez embroidery to contemporary, unisex designs. The brand also supports local communities of women in Palestinian.

Fred Perry x Adish is available to purchase exclusively online at fredperry.com, with prices ranging from 130 to 250 pounds.

