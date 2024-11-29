From 'Designer of the Year' to 'Emerging Talent': Belgian Fashion Awards unveil winners

Last night, MAD Brussels hosted the Belgian Fashion Awards 2024, a celebration of the creative power and diversity of the Belgian fashion scene. The prestigious awards, organised by Knack and Le Vif Weekend in collaboration with Flanders DC, MAD Brussels and Wallonie-Bruxelles Design Mode, put both established brands as well as emerging talent in the spotlight.

Emma Moortgat presented the evening's awards. Winners received a unique trophy designed by renowned graphic artist Paul Boudens, known for his visual contributions to the Belgian art and fashion sectors.

These are the winners of the Belgian Fashion Awards 2024

Meryll Rogge (right) is the 'Designer of the Year'. Credits: J. Van Belle

'Designer of the Year' was awarded to Meryll Rogge, the first woman to receive this honour. Her gender-fluid ready-to-wear collections have garnered both national and international acclaim. “Meryll stays true to herself while making a global impact,” the jury said in a statement.

The 'Jury Prize' went to Marina Yee, an icon of the Antwerp Six, for her timeless designs and artistic versatility. Her recent comeback with unisex fashion has re-established her as a pioneer in the industry.

Designer Marie Adam-Leenaerdt was named 'Emerging Talent of the Year'. Her international success –including nominations for the LVMH Prize and the Andam Fashion Awards – makes her stand out as a promising talent.

The title of 'Changemaker of the Year' was awarded to REantwerp, the sustainable fashion workshop of Tim Van Steenbergen and Ruth Goossens. The project combines social engagement with craftsmanship, by training newcomers with different linguistic backgrounds and using deadstock materials.

REantwerp Credits: J. Van Belle

Designer Stephanie D’heygere, known for the eponymous brand D'heygere operating from Paris, won the honours in the 'Accessory Designer of the Year’ category.' According to the jury, her jewellery and accessories have earned her a prominent place in both Belgian and international fashion.

The 'Professional of the Year' award went to Daniel Henry, whose innovative textile designs play a crucial role in fashion and interiors. His work for Maison Margiela and Brussels City Hall highlights the fundamental role of fabrics in the industry.

Célestin Verheyden was recognised as 'Most Promising Graduate of the Year'. His experimental approach to menswear and refined finishing make him a promising prospect for the future.

The 'Fashion Brand of the Year' public prize went to Four Roses, a Belgian family business that has experienced strong growth in recent years with new stores, an online shop and collaborations with multi-brand retailers such as Juttu.

Four Roses. Credits: J. Van Belle

A celebration of Belgian fashion success

The Belgian Fashion Awards highlight the unique character of Belgian fashion: innovative, artisanal and socially engaged. Dutch trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort and trend analyst Philip Fimmano, both associated with Italian fashion school Polimoda, were the chairs of this year's international jury that selected the laureates. Among them were influential figures such as Alexander Fury (AnOther Magazine) and Daniel Rodgers (Vogue UK).

The awards, presented annually since 2017, aim to spotlight the Belgian fashion industry and emphasise Belgium's role as a creative hotspot.