From hip flasks to frog shoes: The FW23 menswear accessories trends

Accessories and shoes are what make a look complete and ensure that an outfit is elevated. That’s why it’s worth taking a closer look at the special details and ‘it-pieces’ that defined the men’s fashion weeks this season. FashionUnited has summarised the highlights from animal-cool shoes to picnic accessories.

Messenger bag

With its long strap, the messenger bag is one of the it-pieces of menswear for FW23. It can be worn casually dangling from a shoulder or as a 'crossbody' - like a seat belt - and also offers plenty of storage space.

It was seen on the catwalks of Givenchy, with a fur trim, and Louis Vuitton in beige with a pen holder and the brand’s signature all-over logo print. A version was also seen in Issey Miyake's 'Homme Plissé' line, in a style that looked as though it could be transformed into a jacket.

FW23 bags by Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Homme Plissé Issey Miyake (left to right). Photos: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Ski goggles

In menswear, pieces from sportswear kept merging into streetwear – including the tracksuit, the football jersey and the road bike goggles. The latter was now replaced, however, by a relative from the mountains. This season, ski goggles made it from the slopes to the streets. At Berlin Fashion Week, Austrian designer Rebekka Ruétz brought the giant goggles to the catwalk, but they were also seen internationally by brands such as Giorgio Armani and Rick Owens.

FW23 ski goggles by Giorgio Armani, Rick Owens and Rebekka Ruétz (left to right). Photos: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Long gloves

For both warm and ‘cool’ hands – and arms – long gloves were spotted in different iterations in multiple collections. Louis Gabriel Nouchi and Louis Vuitton opted for a second skin made of patent and leather. For a sporty urban alternative, outerwear brand Rains offered an oversized mitten with integrated pockets.

FW23 gloves by Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Rains and Louis Vuitton (left to right). Photos: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Picnic with Prada and Fendi

For their collections, Prada and Fendi appeared to dream up a picnic in the park, with yellow-red leaves slowly falling onto the lawn on a sunny autumn day. Fendi offered a bag under which a woollen blanket could be strapped, with the appropriate catering also provided. The Italian fashion house sent several bags in the shape of baguettes down the catwalk. Meanwhile, Prada took care of the inner warmth with an oversized hip flask. Cheers!

FW23 accessories Fendi (left and centre) and Prada (right). Photos: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Animalistic shoes

When it comes to shoes, men went for animal-crazy styles this season. This doesn’t mean the typical snake or crocodile leather looks, though.

At Walter Van Beirendonck, the snake still did play a role, however. The front of a chunky shoe was decorated with a snake-like creature with intimidating eyes and many fangs. The counterpart to this predator was seen at JW Anderson. The London-based fashion house collaborated with British footwear supplier Wellipets to release Wellingtons in a frog design - a popular children's style of the 80s, albeit this time for adults. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy sent thick-soled loafers down the runway with extended claws.

FW23 shoes by Walter Van Beirendonck, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and JW Anderson (left to right). Photos: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Spotlight: Bags at Louis Vuitton

Finally, the spotlight was on the bags at Louis Vuitton. Among other things, the French fashion house showed a metallic bag that was reminiscent of a large torch. It also gave new meaning to the word "wallet" with a bag shaped like several letters and documents tied together with straps. There was also a mix on the classic Louis Vuitton suitcase - with an all-over print in beige and brown - and an old camera.