From Louis Vuitton's arrival to Reveligion's farewell: highlights of 080 Barcelona Fashion SS25

The 34th edition of Barcelona fashion week or 080 Barcelona Fashion concluded with the 080 Reborn show last week, which wrapped up four days dedicated to sustainability, diversity and innovation. With more than 17,500 people in attendance, the event has established itself as a major international showcase, reflecting the importance of an industry that accounts for 2.4 percent of the Catalan GDP and employs more than 70,000 people.

The global character of 080 Barcelona Fashion was reinforced this year with the incorporation of Louis Vuitton as a new official sponsor. This was reinforced during the event with the attendance of international professionals from Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

From the emblematic Sant Pau Art Nouveau Site, 24 designers and designer labels presented their collections for Spring/Summer 2025, demonstrating that fashion is more than an aesthetic statement.

The highly diverse proposals shared a common purpose: to challenge norms and explore the tensions between creativity and the demands of an ever-changing world. FashionUnited offers a detailed overview of the highlights of this latest edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion.

Reparto’s (harsh) reality

Reparto, Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Reparto Studio's ‘Reality Show’ collection was a tongue-in-cheek shout-out to the industry, shining a light on the difficulties and absurdities of launching a fashion brand in today's competitive landscape.

Through garments such as oversized T-shirts with slogans like a double entendre ‘Fashion Victim’ and garments that read ‘Cutre Couture’ (which translates to 'shabby couture' in English) , the collection questioned the idea of success in fashion, hinting that behind the famous glamour there is effort, pressure and often frustration.

The models, carrying rubbish bags in the truest Balenciaga style and being followed by live cameras, personified this feeling of being in the public eye, always being judged, as if the success or failure of a collection only depended on the spectacle generated around it or its impact on social networks.

The playful nostalgia of Outsiders Division

In contrast to Reparto Studio's social critique, Outsiders Division presented a proposal that played with the nostalgia of childhood, full of vibrant colours and playful motifs.

Outsiders Division Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The collection veered between the eccentric and the playful, with sweatshirts adorned with teddy bear prints, cat trousers and crocheted hats that looked like something out of a children's storybook.

With its usual colourful and carefree aesthetic, Outsiders Division champions the importance of preserving individuality and creativity in an industry that often prioritises the commercial over the authentic in each collection, reminding us of the importance of not losing sight of fun and pure creativity in fashion.

Dominnico: Futurism and extravagant sensuality

Once again, Dominnico embraced its signature futuristic and sensual vision of fashion, incorporating fetishistic 2000s references that define its popular aesthetic season after season.

Dominnico Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

With latex looks, tight corsets and pink and black teddy bears, the collection fused defiant sensuality with a retro-modern feel and exaggerated detailing.

Escorpion's boho-chic relaxation

Escorpion Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

For its part, Escorpion, a leading player in Spain's knitwear sector, presented itself as an oasis of calm in the turmoil of contemporary fashion. Its ‘Desert Sounds’ collection, inspired by the magic of a romance among the dunes, reinterpreted the bohemian-chic style in light knitted dresses and ethereal silhouettes. With a palette of warm, earthy tones, accented by shades of blue and green, the brand opted for a subtle seventies feel.

Simorra: Sophisticated minimalism

The Simorra brand offered an even starker contrast, opting for refined minimalism with architectural details. Clean-lined coats, structured suits in neutral tones and elegant silhouettes stood out for their timelessness in the style of quiet luxury.

Simorra Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

True to its essence, the brand played with textures and volumes, making its high quality fabrics the focal point of the collection, demonstrating that less can always be more.

Dresses and blouses adorned with plant motifs add an organic touch to the collection, while embossed denims and jacquards mimic animal textures etched in rock, adding depth and tactile elements.

Simorra Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

New voices at 080 Barcelona Fashion

New brands took part for the first time in the 080 Barcelona Fashion catwalk, adding a dose of freshness to the proposals of the most established brands of event's line-up.

Fatima Miñana and Lemachet are two brands that made their debut on the 080 Barcelona Fashion runway for the first time, after having previously participated in Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.

(From right to left) Fatima Miñana and Lemachet at 080 Barcelona Fashion.Credits: 080 Barcelona Fashion.

The brand Madridmanso, with its ‘Fiestas Patronales’ (‘patron saint festivities’) collection, paid tribute to local celebrations and collective identity, capturing the joy of holidays in its proposal. Alvar Merino debuted with ‘Cicatrices’ ('scars'), a reflection on the relationship between the self and its external appearance, exploring the vulnerability and elasticity of the body through designs that challenge the norms.

(From right to left) Madridmanso and Alvar Merino Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In addition, designer Zoe Oms presented ‘Ribbons & Ruffles’, a reinterpretation of the historical canons of beauty, with exclusively white pieces that reclaimed a feminine narrative of their own, moving away from the male gaze that has been imposed throughout history.

Zoe Oms Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Reveligion bids farewell

One of the most emotional moments of this edition was the Reveligion fashion show. The brand by Sevillian designer María Rodríguez Blanco shared a few months ago that Rodríguez Blanco would be leaving the parallel shows for an (indefinite) period of time. To say goodbye, she chose 080 Barcelona Fashion. She has revolutionized the independent fashion scene in Spain using tulle in the different shapes and colours that have become the DNA of her brand.

Reveligion Spring/Summer 2025, Ready to Wear collection. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Emerging talent award

The most recent edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion Week reaffirmed its commitment to the new generations of creatives, with the awarding of the With Love Halston x IED Barcelona prize - valued at 10,000 dollars - to designer Virginia Ceruti. She presented a design inspired by Greek mythology, designed based on the aesthetics of the American designer Halston and the criteria of ‘sustainability and marketability’.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES, translated from Spanish into English with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.