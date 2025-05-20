From needle to thread: How Wandler's Hortensia bag is made

Behind every product in a shop is a production process. In the ‘From needle to thread’ series, FashionUnited speaks to an expert about how an everyday garment or accessory is made. This time: the Italian production team of Dutch fashion brand Wandler on how the Hortensia Bag, the brand's first design, is made.

The Hortensia Bag is made entirely by hand. Making one Hortensia Bag takes up to eight hours.

Making of Wandler's Hortensia Bag

“Every masterpiece begins with the quality of the material,” said a producer from Italy. Wandler uses only Italian calfskin (Vitello), supplied by the Leather Working Group (LWG). The leather comes from cattle that are bred according to strict EU standards. The calfskin is coloured especially for Wandler. The colours are also LWG-certified.

“LWG only supplies high-quality Italian calfskin” Credits: Wandler.

Cutting of leather

“The leather is carefully cut into different shapes. The recognisable round shape of the Hortensia Bag, combined with the signature ‘wings’ on the sides, forms the basis of the design.”

Cutting the leather into pieces. Credits: Wandler.

Gold foil pressed onto leather

Next, the logo - the text “Wandler” - and the text “Made in Italy” are pressed onto the leather with gold foil.

The logo and “Made in Italy” are pressed into the leather with gold foil. Credits: Wandler.

The logo is pressed into the leather with gold foil here Credits: Wandler.

Finishing with gold hardware

This is followed by finishing with gold-coloured metal parts, such as the magnetic flap closure and zips.

The different parts of a bag. Credits: Wandler.

Assembling parts

“Finally, the separate parts are stitched or glued together by hand.” All edges of the bag are finished with a black lacquer layer by hand.

All separate leather parts are attached to each other by hand. Credits: Wandler.

Final result

The Hortensia Bag is available in two sizes: medium (895 euros) and mini (795 euros), and comes in various colours. The bag features multiple storage compartments and two carrying options: a short handle and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Wandler Hortensia Bag medium. “The bag has a rounded shape that exudes femininity.” Credits: Wandler