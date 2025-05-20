From needle to thread: How Wandler's Hortensia bag is made
Behind every product in a shop is a production process. In the ‘From needle to thread’ series, FashionUnited speaks to an expert about how an everyday garment or accessory is made. This time: the Italian production team of Dutch fashion brand Wandler on how the Hortensia Bag, the brand's first design, is made.
The Hortensia Bag is made entirely by hand. Making one Hortensia Bag takes up to eight hours.
Making of Wandler's Hortensia Bag
“Every masterpiece begins with the quality of the material,” said a producer from Italy. Wandler uses only Italian calfskin (Vitello), supplied by the Leather Working Group (LWG). The leather comes from cattle that are bred according to strict EU standards. The calfskin is coloured especially for Wandler. The colours are also LWG-certified.
Cutting of leather
“The leather is carefully cut into different shapes. The recognisable round shape of the Hortensia Bag, combined with the signature ‘wings’ on the sides, forms the basis of the design.”
Gold foil pressed onto leather
Next, the logo - the text “Wandler” - and the text “Made in Italy” are pressed onto the leather with gold foil.
Finishing with gold hardware
This is followed by finishing with gold-coloured metal parts, such as the magnetic flap closure and zips.
Assembling parts
“Finally, the separate parts are stitched or glued together by hand.” All edges of the bag are finished with a black lacquer layer by hand.
Final result
The Hortensia Bag is available in two sizes: medium (895 euros) and mini (795 euros), and comes in various colours. The bag features multiple storage compartments and two carrying options: a short handle and an adjustable shoulder strap.
