From office to urban jungle: SS25 street style from Milan

Milan Fashion Week once again proved that trends are not only created on the catwalk, but also off it. Despite the sometimes less summery weather in the fashion metropolis, visitors to the SS25 shows by Prada and Co. showed that Italy can not only be chic, but also wild and cool.

An overview of the hottest street style trends from Milan.

Outerwear as an It-piece

Outerwear doesn't just have a functional use, something that has been clear since the latest Gorpcore trend. After its peak last year, the streetwear trend of Gen Z also managed to influence some designers, who then reinterpreted it for their respective collections - particularly for autumn/winter 24. Now this luxurious outerwear is making its way from the catwalk back into the urban jungle, where it is also finding favour with a more affluent consumer group.

In Milan, for example, Prada dresses inspired by jackets could be seen - notably, alongside matching handbags from the Italian fashion house - as could similar styles from other brands like Bottega Veneta, for which the outerwear piece was the focus of the look. To prevent the look from becoming too sporty, some wearers opted for high heels or even boots.

Outerwear It-pieces at the SS25 street style in Milan Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The booted ones

Boots indeed seemed to be a popular shoe with the Milanese. From brown suede to sportier patent leather models in grey, various styles were sported, yet never above the knee.

This is especially suited for the transitional period, when shorts or skirts have not yet disappeared into the closet, getting the wearer prepared for cooler temperatures, with the boot striking a good balance for protection against the cold. Depending on the style, sporty, casual and chic looks can be combined with it.

Various boots spotted at Milan street style Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

New 'Corpcore'

The Gorpcore outerwear trend wasn't the only micro-trend of late to find its place in the street style of Milan Fashion Week. The 'Corpcore' theme was also seen on some attendees, who drew inspiration from 'nine-to-five' and offices of the 90s mixed with a modern twist.

The motto seemed to be: I am my own boss and I make the (dress) rules. Instead of the classic office uniform, the wearers played with gender norms and helped themselves to classic menswear pieces such as the pinstripe suit or the checked shirt with brown trousers, giving their own look a makeover. This varied between buttoned-up styles, often with a wider silhouette, to more revealing attire, where one more button was left undone.

New Corpcore, SS25 street style in Milan Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Other visitors opted for new materials in combinations that would still be suitable for the office. One gentleman, for example, appeared in an olive green, leather co-ord of a shirt and trousers with a matching tie - an untypical material for the office, yet still chic. Another visitor, meanwhile, showed off a look consisting of a blazer and a knee-length, silky dress with lace.

SS25 street style in Milan Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tartan and layers

At London Fashion Week, the preference for a layered look was already evident among many visitors, a choice that also convinced on the streets of Milan. Material choices still took their cue from the British, as attendees integrated the traditional tartan fabric into everything from the classic kilt to a mix of upcycled fabric.

Many styled the piece over another skirt or even jeans. Some breathed a more urban, sporty touch into their look, while others preferred it a bit more preppy and chic.

Tartan and layers, SS25 street style in Milan Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Avavav fans

There was a lot to see in the street styles around the Avavav show, with various pieces from the Swedish label's collaboration with Adidas particularly catching the eye. While some visitors were already dressed in notable pieces from the duo, mostly in red, these were only presented on the tartan track catwalk.

Even away from the Avavav styles, visitors showed their passion for cool outfits with their styling, layering and combining skills. There wasn't likely to be as many different looks, aesthetics and vibes anywhere else at this fashion week.

Visitors to the Avavav show in Milan (SS25) Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight